TSE:TFI Q1 EPS Estimate Lowered by National Bank Financial

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFI. Veritas upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TFI International Stock Performance

