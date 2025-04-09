TSE:TFI Q1 EPS Estimate Lowered by National Bank Financial

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFIFree Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFI. Veritas upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI

TFI International Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (TSE:TFI)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.