U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,949 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $184,733,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after buying an additional 3,211,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,751.55. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.