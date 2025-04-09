Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.90 and last traded at $105.81, with a volume of 80088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.34. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 761.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.