Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Stake Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,551 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $16,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In related news, CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,831.04. This trade represents a 7.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Upbound Group Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.90. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

