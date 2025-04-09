Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $84,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Upstart by 8.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $427,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

Upstart stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $96.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $2,608,354.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,838.80. This represents a 42.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $62,741.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,254.70. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,062 shares of company stock worth $5,247,182. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

