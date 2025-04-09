Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.68 and last traded at $71.89, with a volume of 123123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

