Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Cut by One Degree Advisors Inc

One Degree Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1317 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.