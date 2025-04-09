Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,322,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,970 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $667,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $6,750,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 702,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 150,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 33,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

