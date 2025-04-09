Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 103.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

