Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Citigroup

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

