Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Citigroup

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.
