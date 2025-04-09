Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 3375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,247,000 after buying an additional 1,300,410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,377,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,107,000 after acquiring an additional 437,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,053,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,117,000 after acquiring an additional 267,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,949,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,737,000 after purchasing an additional 369,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,437,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

