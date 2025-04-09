Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.09 and last traded at $63.75. 3,081,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,944,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.94.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Trading Up 16.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average is $110.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 50.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 113.5% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.