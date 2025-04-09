Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRT. Fox Advisors began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $62.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $597,379,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,777,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,932 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,415,000 after buying an additional 1,244,780 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

