VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,532,885 shares of the company's stock after selling 78,454 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up about 0.8% of APG Asset Management US Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc.'s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $103,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,817,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.63.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

