Victrex (LON:VCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 706 ($9.02) and last traded at GBX 757 ($9.67), with a volume of 239715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 722 ($9.23).

Victrex Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 935.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 956.29. The stock has a market cap of £645.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Victrex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.47%.

In other news, insider Urmi Prasad Richardson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 958 ($12.24) per share, with a total value of £958 ($1,224.12). 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

