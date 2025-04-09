Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vipshop Trading Down 5.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,115,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,095,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,984,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,670,000 after buying an additional 2,558,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,759,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,159 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,591,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

