Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stake Reduced by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,961,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,060,000 after acquiring an additional 79,254 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,107,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after purchasing an additional 139,320 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $64,115,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $63,095,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,929,000 after buying an additional 315,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE VIPS opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VIPS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VIPS

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.