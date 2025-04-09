Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NCV opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

