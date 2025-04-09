Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ACV opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $24.23.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.