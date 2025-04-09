Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

