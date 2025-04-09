Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
