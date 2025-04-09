Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 662.47% and a negative return on equity of 225.21%.
Vision Marine Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VMAR opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $1,039.50.
About Vision Marine Technologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vision Marine Technologies
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Make Big Bets on Gold With These 3 Leveraged Mining Funds
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.