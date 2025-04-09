Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 662.47% and a negative return on equity of 225.21%.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMAR opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $1,039.50.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

About Vision Marine Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.