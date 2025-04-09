Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $35.52, with a volume of 335577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

VIST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $65.40 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.67). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 16,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 3,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

