Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $99.24 and last traded at $101.18. 2,435,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,835,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.23.

Get Vistra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Trading Up 13.1 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Vistra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.