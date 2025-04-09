Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,633,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,942 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of Vontier worth $533,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 354,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 45,673 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vontier by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,300,000 after acquiring an additional 160,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Vontier

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.