Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $212.30 and last traded at $225.11, with a volume of 1106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.01.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 46.8% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

