W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 514,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115,290 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $542,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,366,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total value of $1,160,647.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,205,523.20. The trade was a 10.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $919.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $874.98 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,001.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,074.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,130.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.