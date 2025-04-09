Waddell & Associates LLC Has $40.18 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $40,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM opened at $171.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.00 and a 200 day moving average of $207.20. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $222.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3176 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

