Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.24 and last traded at $85.15. 12,947,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 17,340,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walmart from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $689.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,697,464.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,766,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,852,396.42. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares in the company, valued at $44,049,852.03. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,852 shares of company stock worth $16,785,080. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,235,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,517,000 after buying an additional 809,352 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $9,965,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 713,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

