Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 1,325 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $387,282,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $830,662,000 after buying an additional 2,089,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.37.

NYSE:F opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

