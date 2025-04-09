WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.10 million. WD-40 also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.250-5.550 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get WD-40 alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WDFC

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $218.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.00. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $211.03 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.