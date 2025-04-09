Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Announces Earnings Results

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Wealth Minerals Trading Down 4.7 %

WMLLF stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Wealth Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

