Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 742.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial
In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,228.93. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,988.56. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Webster Financial Price Performance
Webster Financial stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $63.99.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Webster Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.
