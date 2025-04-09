WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 167,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 40,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.