Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for RH

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for RH in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.72 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.30 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $24.11 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on RH from $450.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on RH from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.94.

RH stock opened at $147.78 on Monday. RH has a 1-year low of $123.03 and a 1-year high of $457.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,444.80. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,880 shares of company stock worth $24,550,754. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $4,268,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

