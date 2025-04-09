Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $272.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.67. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

