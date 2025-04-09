Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9,985.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,707,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,444,000 after buying an additional 3,670,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,018,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,122,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,715 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,101,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,179,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.4 %

AZN opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

