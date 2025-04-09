Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $577,000 Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,562.85. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,471.85. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $59.12 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

