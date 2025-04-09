Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 99,026 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1,226.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 64,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 3,423.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 44,841 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 37,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

In related news, CAO Matisse Long sold 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $61,200.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,814.30. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

