Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,408.36. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,680. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

