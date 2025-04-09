Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 26.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,305,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,262,000 after purchasing an additional 181,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 33.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 313,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.74. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 111.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

