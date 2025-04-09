Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in BHP Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 4,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.85. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

