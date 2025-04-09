Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 12,523 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 699,224 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $18,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 91.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 84,120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 913,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,145,000 after acquiring an additional 154,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FHB stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.