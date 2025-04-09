Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 172,055 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $14,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 127.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Rule One Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $9,142,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.77 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

Recommended Stories

