Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,699 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 93,561 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP's holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $15,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000.

Shares of Papa Johns International stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

