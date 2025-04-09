Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 79,529 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,529 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $13,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,758,000 after purchasing an additional 82,999 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,496,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,022,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,603,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average of $95.67. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $80.58 and a one year high of $115.91. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.