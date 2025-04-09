Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236,714 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $14,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.26.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $302.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.41 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.