Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $14,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Brown & Brown by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.23. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.33 and a 1 year high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

