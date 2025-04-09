Wellington Management Group LLP Has $18.04 Million Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $18,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HCI Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 196.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

HCI Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HCI opened at $137.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.65 and a 12 month high of $151.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.70 and its 200-day moving average is $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.12.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.11 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About HCI Group

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.