Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,283 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 939.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in MillerKnoll by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32,861 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 953,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 27,276 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLKN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 3.3 %

MLKN opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $876.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Further Reading

