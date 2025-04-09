Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $15.63 Million in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 446,446 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 106.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in RingCentral by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

Insider Activity

In other RingCentral news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 22,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $662,254.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 348,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,623.18. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $1,906,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,384,089. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,740 shares of company stock worth $7,099,279 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

