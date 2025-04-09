Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $15.63 Million in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 446,446 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,630,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 106.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in RingCentral by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RingCentral Stock Performance
NYSE:RNG opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.
Insider Activity
In other RingCentral news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 22,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $662,254.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 348,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,623.18. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $1,906,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,384,089. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,740 shares of company stock worth $7,099,279 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
